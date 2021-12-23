ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Macro Forces Driving Crypto Adoption with Dan Tapiero

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this video, global macro investor Dan Tapiero explains some of the macro...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Mercuryo survey: Retailers can drive crypto payments adoption

Mercuryo survey says retailers can push crypto payment adoption. The survey was built on Tesla’s Dogecoin adoption. Crypto payment adoption have some hindering factors. Crypto payments is an innovation that has been in the works in the last few years. This is because companies have seen the growing adoption of digital assets, making it easier for traders to purchase goods using them. In a new survey, reports have shown that retail traders are the next set of individuals that will push the adoption of crypto payments in the coming years. Going by the Mercuryo survey, 57% of the responding party believes that companies could edge out one another if they eventually employ a form of crypto payment option or another.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

FOMO will drive crypto adoption in 2022, says BlockFi co-founder

Flori Marquez, the co-founder of cryptocurrency custodian BlockFi, said that upward price action, new talent and regulatory clarity will combine to create a bubbling FOMO atmosphere for crypto adoption in 2022. In an interview with Yahoo Finance on Friday, Marquez also shared insights regarding industry growth in 2021. Marquez suggested...
MARKETS
invezz.com

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wants clearer crypto regulation more adoption

Sam Bankman-Fried thinks a clearer regulation is the way forward for crypto. He says the present regulatory framework could harm the industry. Sam wants to see a crypto industry where digital assets are clearly defined. The debate about the future of cryptocurrency and its regulation is getting increasingly heated, as...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 1

What would it take for you to consider crypto mainstream? For me personally, one of the main indicators for adoption rate is the percentage of people involved and interested in the space. The world now belongs to the millennials — the Y and Z generations of whom we thought as kids not so long ago — they are the economic driver if not now, then in the near future. A massive 83% of polled millennial millionaires revealed in a recent survey that they had made crypto investments. It seems like the decentralization process can no longer be halted, meaning that mass adoption is inevitable — and it is happening now.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Macro#Black Hawk
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Crypto Coins for Staking

Staking has become a hugely popular feature offered by a variety of different crypto platforms. Given the benefits, it's really no surprise. Earning rewards while making blockchains more secure can be a win-win for both the user and the platform. But you cannot stake every coin, and some offer better staking rewards than others.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
awealthofcommonsense.com

Could Crypto Adoption Eventually Derail the Stock Market?

I watched The Compound and Friends where Tom Lee discussed his prediction about demographic effects on S&P 500 performance. As a GenXer who got burned in the GFC, I’m happy to ride this wave with Millenials even if S&P 500 19,000 for 2029 seems ambitious. I also heard on CNBC today that Millenial millionaires hold 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
investing.com

Cyprus-domiciled Danvel Finances Aims to Boost Crypto Adoption Across Europe

Crypto investing has expanded exponentially across 2021 sending the crypto market capitalization past the $3 trillion mark. In light of the burgeoning number of crypto investors, new investment firms are coming up to help investors get into the digital assets space. Cyprus-domiciled Danvel Finances, an investment management company, leads the adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies by investing customers’ funds profitably in digital assets.
WORLD
NEWSBTC

Could Crypto Adoption Represent a Compliance Opportunity for Banks?

2021 was when Bitcoin became a trillion-dollar asset class and appears to have become a tipping point for institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. A recent survey carried out by Nataxis Investment Managers found that 28% of institutions had already invested in crypto, while nearly a third plan to increase their cryptocurrency allocations.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Internet vs. crypto adoption chart predicts 1 billion users by 2027

Crypto influencer Lark Davies tweeted a chart showing internet and crypto adoption rates. By superimposing the respective lines, taking account of when both started gaining traction, a close correlation is demonstrated between the two. If this trend holds, it’s predicted that there will be 1 billion crypto users by 2026/27....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says Businesses That Provide Access To Bitcoin Will Be Most Profitable Over Next Decade

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor says that compliant custodial businesses that provide access to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will likely earn the most from crypto in the next decade. “People chronically underinvest in businesses that are centralized, custodial, compliant businesses that could plug into Bitcoin. You can make $100 billion if...
MARKETS
investing.com

Circle Launches USDC on Avalanche to Drive DeFi Adoption

Circle, a global internet finance firm that provides internet-based payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes and principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), today announced native support for USDC on the Avalanche public blockchain- an eco-friendly, decentralized smart contracts platform empowering the next generation of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) with low fees and near-instant finality.
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Japan’s taxation scheme driving crypto businesses out of the country

Japan’s recently approved tax plan might negatively impact the country’s crypto sector. Crypto firms are now requesting authorities to change tax policies that they described as driving them out of the country. Japan approved a tax plan for the fiscal year 2022 on December 10 that continues to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy