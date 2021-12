Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently the richest man on the planet with an estimated assets of over 235 billion dollars. That said, Musk himself recently tweeted that this year will pay $ 11 billion in taxes, which with a simple calculation would be about 30 million euros per day. A stratospheric figure, but which would confirm the analysts’ reports and the statements of Tesla’s CEO a few weeks ago where he stated that he would paid more taxes than any other American in historyCNBC said the figures could represent “the largest single tax bill ever.”

