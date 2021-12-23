ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian markets calm as Wall Street jumps

By Jeffrey Halley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight, the buy-the-dip FOMO gnomes had another day in the sun on Wall Street, thanks to decent US GDP data and indications that omicron is less symptomatically aggressive. Record highs were in sight once again as the S&P 500 jumped 1.02%, the Nasdaq powered 1.18% higher, and the Dow Jones gained...

Australian dollar trading sideways

Tis the week of Christmas, which means eggnog, crackling fireplaces and thin liquidity in the markets. With Australian markets closed on Monday, the Aussie has shown little movement today and this should continue in the North American session. There are no Australian events on this week’s calendar, so any movement...
ECONOMY
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

The Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take other health measures in the hopes of curbing Omicron’s impact. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
CURRENCIES
S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
STOCKS
Swiss franc snoozing

The Swiss franc flexed some muscle in the days leading into Christmas, but the currency is almost unchanged this week, trading around 0.9170. The Omicron variant continues to spread as countries scramble to deal with the newest wave of Covid. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
MARKETS
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.22 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Stocks start higher on Wall Street, but tech lags behind

Stocks are edging higher in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday as the market’s momentum cools off following the second record high in a row for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was up just 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading. Banks and health care stocks were doing better than other sectors, while technology shares were lagging the field after leading it a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. European and Asian markets were modestly higher, and crude oil prices were up a little less than 1%.
STOCKS
Tuesday's Market Minute: S&P 500 Ascends to a New Record High

The S&P 500 index closed 1.4% higher Monday, extending its push into the record. In 2021, pullbacks have been very shallow, with drops of more than 2% in a day at a total of five times all year. Not bad, considering all the bursts of COVID-19 drama and that we are not out of this pandemic yet. The emergence of the omicron variant barely left a mark after a couple of days upon initial news. U.S. consumers also seem unphased based on a report by Mastercard showing U.S. retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1st to Dec. 24th.
STOCKS
Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS

