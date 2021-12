This holiday season I made two rules for myself: keep it simple and shop local. It's been an...what's that buzzword the news uses? Oh yes, it's been an unprecedented couple of years for absolutely everyone, and personally, my 2021 was some of the most bananas s**t of my life. As the holidays were approaching, I was thinking I had to keep things simple or I'd likely snap, and it's working beautifully for me so far. Especially since I found three incredible female artists who have the same sense of humor I do. These Montana chicks helped me get my shopping done early!

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO