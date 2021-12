Texas has run out of a vital monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate throughout the state. New data suggests 90 per cent of the state’s Covid cases are the Omicron strain, which has made the need for effective treatment methods even more acute. And yet, as USA Today first reported, as of Monday Texas is now without the sought-after monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.According to the Texas Department of state health services, it has run out of the treatment in its regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, The Woodlands, San Antonio,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO