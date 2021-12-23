NSX-T Edge Node 3.1.3.0 upgrade to 3.2.0 Error message

Im getting the below error message when attempting to migrate a live VM approx 5TB, this has happened on a few other VMs but after a few attempts they eventually migrate. The problem is the large VMs, ive had to migrate 2 over the weekend offline. The destination datastore has 9TB free (this was also erroring when there was 12TB free) so i cant see it being disk space. Its all 10G networking source and dest with a 1Gb uplink in the middle between both old and new clusters. VMware support havent been much help, they just ask to do it offline but i find it to be slower and obviously causes disruption. Just wondering if anyone has seen the same message before? The error codes are just VMk error codes that state the obvious, no disk space and timeout... but i cant see why it would say that when i have TB's of free space!

