NSX-T Edge Node 3.1.3.0 upgrade to 3.2.0 Error message

By grimsrue
vmware.com
 5 days ago

Already have a crazy error message right from the very start when upgrading the first Edge node to 3.2.0. This is happening with my Lab NSX-T environment and on the very first Edge Node. Upgrade gets to about 35% and then fails with this crazy error message below. I...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Error loading

The cisco c220 server is used, the VMware 5.5.0 system is installed on it, it does not start with the error not_implemented bora / vmkernel / core / boot module.c: 122. Is it possible to restore its performance without reinstalling the system, if not, will all virtual machines and their settings be saved after reinstalling the system?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: error KB-84273.

Hello i'm on an apple m1 and i've downloaded the preview for M1 based macs but when i try to open a virtual machine i get error KB-84273. This is my first time working with a vm so i'm kinda clueless to be honest. 0 Kudos. 5 Replies. ‎09-26-2021 10:52...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

This upgrade path is not supported – Windows 11/10 Upgrade error

When you try to upgrade to Windows 11 or to the latest version/build of Windows 10 from Windows 7/8.1/10, you may receive the error message This upgrade path is not supported preventing you from proceeding and completing the upgrade operation on your device. This post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions you can try to successfully resolve this issue.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vMotion error

Im getting the below error message when attempting to migrate a live VM approx 5TB, this has happened on a few other VMs but after a few attempts they eventually migrate. The problem is the large VMs, ive had to migrate 2 over the weekend offline. The destination datastore has 9TB free (this was also erroring when there was 12TB free) so i cant see it being disk space. Its all 10G networking source and dest with a 1Gb uplink in the middle between both old and new clusters. VMware support havent been much help, they just ask to do it offline but i find it to be slower and obviously causes disruption. Just wondering if anyone has seen the same message before? The error codes are just VMk error codes that state the obvious, no disk space and timeout... but i cant see why it would say that when i have TB's of free space!
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Demo: Mitigating Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228) with NSX

An initial zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228), publicly released on 9 December 2021, and known as Log4j or Log4Shell, is actively being targeted in the wild. CVE-2021-44228 was assigned the highest “Critical” severity rating, a maximum risk score of 10. On Tuesday, December 14th, new guidance was issued and a new CVE-2021-45046. Originally scored with a CVSS of 3.7, CVE 2021-45046 was upgrade to a CVSS score of 9.0 on December 17th. On December 18, a third CVE (CVE 2021-45105), was issued with a CVSS score of 7.5. This CVE details with a DOS (Denial of Service) vulnerability in all versions of 2.X log4j, including 2.16.0. The new guidance from Apache.org states that upgrading to Log4j version 2.16.0 is insufficient and is vulnerable to this DOS vulnerability in certain scenarios. Upgrading to 2.17.0 is the preferred remedy per Apache.orghe.org. For specific details please see Investigating CVE-2021-44228 Log4Shell Vulnerability.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Skyline upgrade - false failed message

During the manually upgrade to version 3.0 the upgrade window will state in red at the bottom that the upgraded failed. But if you look in the upgrade process window it states that the upgrade was successful. After refreshing the screen the upgrade was in fact successful. So this is...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How to Get the Most Out of VMware NSX with Advanced Load Balancing

Switzerland never takes sides. Safeguarding its independence is one of the principal objectives of Swiss foreign policy. And Swiss neutrality, one of the main principles of this policy, dictates that Switzerland remain agnostic. Hailed as the Switzerland of load balancers, VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (Avi) doesn’t take sides either....
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

how to setup standby VPN tunnel from NSX-T 3.1

A few of our customers have two VPN sites or have two Internets to their VPN firewall in their office. They always ask to have secondary VPN tunnel as standby when the primary Internet connection fail. I can't find anything can make this work on NSX-T 3.1.3. Does anyone know how to make it?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi install.

Newb here . I have a acer Veriton M4660G with the following profile :. Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz, 3000 Mhz, 8 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s) BaseBoard Product Veriton M4660G(DCH) BaseBoard Version V:1.0. Platform Role Desktop. Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 32.0 GB. Total Physical Memory 31.9 GB. Available...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Antrea integration with NSX-T 3.2

I have successfully deployed Tanzu for vSphere (7u3) with NSX-T 3.2 and am now trying to integrate my TKC cluster (v1.21.6) + Antrea CNI with NSX-T 3.2. I followed the steps here https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-NSX-T-Data-Center/3.2/administration/GUID-DC9552EA-D324-4959-BEE8-... But I am stuck as I cannot find the yaml files mentioned. I tried to download from...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Simplify NSX Security for Brownfield vSphere Deployments with NSX-T 3.2

Perimeter-only security controls are just not sufficient to address sophisticated attacks on mission-critical infrastructure. VMware NSX pioneered the “micro-segmentation” approach, in which granular security controls enable Zero-Trust Security. With micro-segmentation, each individual workload inside the network receives unprecedented protection from attacks originating from both external as well as internal threat actors. One of the primary reasons for NSX’s instant success in the industry was the fact that deploying Zero-Trust security across the infrastructure is quite easy and effectively mitigates malicious lateral movement with L4 and L7 Application controls. With the NSX 3.2 release, we are further simplifying the NSX Security deployment experience.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Error "Review reported message in PSOD screen to identify NMI error....."

An unread host kernel core dump has been found. Size of scratch partition 5fc3fe38-d73512c4-ea3f-000af7c9528b is too small. Recommended scratch partition size is 6032 MiB. VMTN has an area for ESXi, expect a moderator to move your thread to that area. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Fusion 12 not able to upload to macOS Catalina (v. 10.15)

I just upgraded my Mac to v. 10.15 (Catalina). I then purchased Fusion 12 (my old version of Fusion 7.1 could not be upgraded) and tried to install. Upon installation, I received an error message that installation is not possible due to compatibility issue. Do I need to do anything special to install Fusion 12 onto my Mac Catalina?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Unable to enter maintenance mode - ESXi 6.0

I am having issue with one of our ESXi servers - cannot put it into maintenance mode to do upgrade from 6.0 to 6.5. Process just freezes at 75% for hours. I do have 2 VMs (powered off) on that host which I cannot vMotion to other hosts - both of them have physical connections to tape drives which other 2 ESXi servers don't have.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: nvme namespace creation samsung PM1735 ssd

In my lab setup I have two hosts with 4x960GB sas ssd's. I also have in each host a samsung PM1735 SSD currently not configured yet.For test purposes I would like to carve up my PM1735 SSD into multiple namespaces in a lab environment. So that vmware sees them as 4 individual disks / namespaces with 800GB capacity each..
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Patterns of Inter-Node Communication in Distributed Systems

In a distributed world, where your application runs in a multi-node setup there could be often requirements where the nodes need to talk to each other or pass messages among themselves. In this blog, we are going to discuss some practical approaches to solving inter-node communication problems in distributed systems.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXI/QEMU Nested Virtualization

I am new to VMWare and my current ESXi 7.0 instance, and I'm hoping someone may be able to point out a very obvious oversight on my part. I have an Ubuntu 20.0 VM (5.11.0-43 kernel) running in VSphere that I am in turn trying to use nested virtualization and run a VM using QEMU. Specifically I'm attempting to run the following test:
SOFTWARE

