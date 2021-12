Stay Kids just unveiled a vertical MV for their Japanese release 'Call' as a Christmas gift for their fans!. In this vertical MV, the members are dressed festively in Christmas colors such as red and green. The vertical orientation of the video also make the interactions by the members more personal and up close. At the end of the MV, a director's cut of all the members are also included, showcasing various cute cuts that did not make the official MV. Check out the MV above!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO