For Nicole, taking the abortion pill was like getting through “an extremely painful poop.” It hurt—a lot—and then it was done. She was bartending at the time, lightyears away from thinking about motherhood, and decided on medication abortion. At $585, it was cheaper than a surgical abortion. Plus, Nicole wanted do it in the privacy of her own home. Two pills, four days, and several pairs of bloody underwear later (“It was basically like an extra heavy period for a week,” she says), she went back to work at the bar.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO