When it comes to how much public services cost in Pennsylvania, the answer can generally be boiled down to one thing: The state is divided into a lot more pots than necessary. The Keystone State has a population of 12.8 million. Illinois’ is close at 12.67 million. But where the Land of Lincoln has 1,297 municipalities, Pennsylvania has 2,560. The U.S. Census Bureau says 75% of those Pennsylvania municipalities have gotten smaller in the past 10 years.

