Preferred Bank (PFBC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.2% to $0.43; 2.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO