The Crystal Palace attacker often flares up on the pitch, and it is surprising he gets away with it as often as he does. A self-isolating Patrick Vieira was not on the bench on Sunday but, if the Crystal Palace boss had any hair, he would have been pulling it out as half-time approached with his side 2-0 down at Tottenham Hotspur.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO