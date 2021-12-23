AstraZeneca's (AZN) Evusheld Retains Neutralizing Activity Against the Omicron Variant
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab), a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19, retains neutralisation activity against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), according to new authentic ‘live’ virus neutralisation data from both University College...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0