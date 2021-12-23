AstraZeneca's (AZN) Evusheld Retains Neutralizing Activity Against the Omicron Variant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) today announced it has extended a licensing and collaboration agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) that will enable Oragenics to pursue an intranasal vaccine designed to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. The NRC cell expression technologies provide Oragenics with a platform that can generate cell lines for high-yield production of spike protein antigens for existing and emerging variants of concern. This platform should allow production of cell lines within six to eight weeks of spike gene sequence availability, compared with six to nine months for traditional production of such cell lines. The NRC technologies, developed with support from the NRC’s Pandemic Response Challenge program, will expedite the evaluation of an Omicron-specific Terra-CoV-2 candidate in preclinical and clinical studies.

