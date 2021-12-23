ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Citi (C) to Sell Philippines Consumer Bank to UnionBank for $908M Premium

Citi (NYSE: C) today announced it has reached agreement with UnionBank of the Philippines (hereafter "UnionBank") on the acquisition of Citi's consumer banking franchise in the Philippines. The transaction covers...

thepaypers.com

UnionBank to acquire Citigroup's Philippine consumer banking business

Philippines-based UnionBank has announced it will buy Citigroup's consumer banking business in the country for at least USD 908 million. The transaction includes Citi's credit card, personal loans, wealth management, and retail deposit businesses, as well as real estate interests. It is expected to be concluded in the second half of 2022.
