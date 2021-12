Grand Park’s "NYELA Countdown to 2022" event will be produced as a broadcast and streamed program accessible to everyone on Fuse and on Grand Park’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/GrandParkLosAngeles) at 11:00 p.m. PST on December 31, 2021.

The event will feature music performances in Grand Park and the signature countdown video projection onto L.A.’s iconic City Hall building.