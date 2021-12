Endo International (ENDP) Enters Agreement for Paladin Labs to Commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' XCOPRI in Canada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced the signing of definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society (MPG), the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry, and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both in Germany, to enter into a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of innovative COVID-19 nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs*). These agreements are part of a broader collaboration, expected to be signed in January 2022, covering development and commercialization of NanoAbs for several other disease indications with large market sizes that leverage their unique binding affinity, stability at high temperatures, and potential for more effective and convenient routes of administration.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO