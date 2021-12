Cinemas in New Delhi have been ordered shut from today after Covid cases surged to a four-month high on Monday. These measures fall under the Indian capital’s Graded Response Action Plan which triggered the so-called “yellow alert” level that came into effect today as positivity rates were over 0.5% for two consecutive days. The Multiplex Association of India reacted with distress, saying the move has “caused massive uncertainty and could lead to irreparable damage for the Indian Film Industry” and asked to be treated in the same manner as other sectors. Authorities in Delhi are allowing bars and restaurants to operate...

