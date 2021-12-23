ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50,000-year-old social network revealed in Africa

By Katie Hunt
 5 days ago
Tiny beads are revealing big stories about human prehistory. A decade-long study of more than 1,500 beads found across Africa has revealed a 50,000-year-old social network, archaeologists...

