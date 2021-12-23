ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Residents Upset with Joe Burrow Over Candid Remarks

By Bruce Mikells
 5 days ago
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Even when he was playing quarterback for LSU Joe Burrow was just different. Sure, he was and still is an outstanding athlete. He is also a student of the game of football and really knows it inside and out. He also has a tendency to say what's on his mind. Unfortunately, sometimes being candid and honest when you're in a position of prominence can result in a little backlash.

Such is the case now that Joe Burrow has let it slip what he really thinks of his new hometown of Cincinnati. No, he didn't call the place a dump, but he did ruffle a few feathers at a recent press conference.

Let's set the stage for you.

First, I am sure you are aware the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is really kicking up case numbers across the country. Many professional sports leagues and teams have been affected by these increases. Heck, the NHL just suspended games until after Christmas so that their members can get a better grip on COVID protocols.

Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL, the team Joe Burrow plays quarterback for, the current COVID situation has not impacted them that greatly. Burrow was asked about that and his comments have gotten him in a little hot water with city fathers in the Queen City.

Wait, What? This is one of those good news/ bad news scenarios. It's good that the Bengals aren't dealing with major COVID issues but it's bad that the reason they don't have those issues is that they live in a boring town.

Hmmm, I've never thought much about the nightlife in Cincinnati. But I am sure there are things to do. I mean who could resist a visit to the American Sign Museum or Painting With a Twist or Dave and Buster's. What? Do you want more? Then I guess you're going to have to go to Cleveland.

Ooh, that hurts!

I can see why the civic-minded self-righteous in Cincinnati could take exception to Burrow's assessment of the city. Burrow's remarks probably didn't help out the convention and visitors bureau but you can't fault the guy for calling it as he sees it.

Y'all do remember when Joe basically called out every NFL fan base earlier this year, right? This dude oozes confidence. I hope there's some intelligence in there too. Actually, I am certain there is. This guy is a special footballer, that's for sure.

I am sure Joe will suddenly find himself as the spokesperson for visiting Cincinnatti before all of this is said and done. If he and the Bengals keep winning football games then they will become one of the city's "Things to Do". For Joe's sake, I hope that's the case.

At least until next season when the Bengals play the Saints. Then I hope he doesn't play with that swagger and confidence we saw him play with at LSU. I'd be fine if he played like Jeff Blake or Jon Kitna when he comes back during the next NFL season to play in the Superdome.

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

