Cobb County, GA

I-75 SB ramp to I-285 in Cobb County reopens after truck fire

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A massive truck fire shut down the Interstate 75 southbound ramp to Interstate 285 westbound lanes Thursday morning.

All lanes have since reopened, though cleanup continues on the shoulder.

The fire happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Cobb County cloverleaf.

Cobb County Fire Department said the Georgia Department of Transportation was inspecting the pillars involved in the wreck.

We are open with no anticipation of future closures at this time,” Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation said. “Inspectors found damage to column cover but not impact to structural integrity of column.”

All occupants of the tractor-trailer escaped with no injuries.

The crash is part of a busy morning around metro Atlanta.

One person was killed in a fiery crash on I-85 southbound past North Druid Hills before the Lenox Road exit.

On the west side of town, a crash shut down all lanes of I-20 westbound before Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in Atlanta. The lanes are slowly starting to reopen.

