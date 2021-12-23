ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

7-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed Outside Jeanerette Business

By Jude Walker
 5 days ago
aijohn784

A boy is dead following an accidental shooting that occurred outside of a business in Jeanerette on Wednesday.

According to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, the 7-year-old was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Vallot said a 15-year-old along with the 7-year-old were in the vehicle outside a barbershop in the early evening. The 15-year-old located a gun and the weapon "accidentally" discharged and struck the 7-year-old in the head.

He said the boy was airlifted to a local hospital where he died.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Authorities are still gathering information about the circumstances of the shooting, but Vallot said it appears to be an accidental incident.

"This is heartbreaking," Vallot said. "For any parent, the idea of losing your child is hard enough. Having it happen so close to home and just two days before Christmas."

