It is often said that the second generation of Renaultsport Megane could have been engineered by the wizards at Lotus. Well, I say it often - and I'm sure it has been suggested at least once in the forums, which was all the excuse I needed to bring these two cars together. If you need another one, I used to own this very Series 2 Elise 111S, and the temptation to borrow it from PHer megakas to see how rose-tinted my memories are was too much to bear. After all, I've owned my 275 Cup-S for more than a year now, and it has just cost me more than £2k (I'll cover that next time) - so the honeymoon period is well and truly over.

