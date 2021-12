The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a $375 price target from Evercore. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a $375 price target from Evercore. And Evercore analyst Kirk Materne said that heading into next year, the combination of higher interest rates, still fairly rich multiples, and bigger pool of software stocks could continue to create intense volatility, especially among the higher-valuation names. And Materne expects that investors will ultimately revert to names that can deliver durable growth and have pricing power.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO