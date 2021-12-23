ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Newtown Business Association donates to Shop With a Cop program

By OP-ED
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA supported the 2021 Shop With a Cop program again this year with another donation of $1,500. Shop With a Cop is a national program pairing police officers with children to afford...

CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC12

25 students participate in 1st annual ‘Kids, Cops Holiday Shop’ program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Dec. 18, 25 students participated in the 1st annual Kids and Cops Holiday Shop program. The program, which is sponsored by The Henrico Police Athletic League and Walmart (Brook Road), helps Henrico PAL staff and Henrico Police officers identify deserving youth that would benefit from extra assistance during the holiday season.
RICHMOND, VA
mvprogress.com

Club Makes Donation To ‘Shop with a Cop’

More than a dozen members of the Kokopelli ATV Club gathered at the Mesquite Police Department headquarters on Friday afternoon, Dec. 10 to donate the proceeds of their most recent club fundraiser. The group presented a check for $2,000 to help the MPD with their Shop with a Cop program which takes place this week.
MESQUITE, NV
KSLTV

Children benefitting from “Shop with a Cop”

PRICE, Utah — Officials report it was “another successful year” for “Shop with a Cop” in Carbon County. Approximately $6,000 was raised, including $1,000 from private donations, brought holiday cheer to 45 children. Grants from the Utah Police Civilian Association and Walmart accounted for a bulk of the funding with McDonald’s providing breakfast and USU-Eastern donating use of its student center for the gathering. Price police department Sgt. Kelly Maynes and all other volunteers drew praise from organizers as well.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Police#Charity
KATC News

Giles Automotive donates to local charity

Dreams Come True of Louisiana received a donation Monday thanks to a local car dealership. Bob Giles of Giles Automotive is using his nomination as 2022 Dealer of the Year by TIME and Ally Financial to donate to the agency.
LAFAYETTE, LA
hopeprescott.com

Kiwanis Club Donates To “Santa Cop” Program

The Hope Kiwanis Club made a donation to the Hope Police Department’s “Santa Cop” program which brings gifts to deserving Hempstead County children. Making the presentation on behalf of the Kiwanis Club is President Jodi Perkins. Kiwanian Jimmy Courtney accepted the check on behalf of the Santa Cop program.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo Police Shop with a Cop

The Irmo Police Department adopted more than 50 families and 300 children this year to help spread the joy during the holiday season. Each year the Irmo Police Department and the Irmo Police Community Foundation raise money to help sponsor the ’Shop with a Cop’ program. The program gives those in need an opportunity to buy gifts for their families when they may not have had the resources to do so.
IRMO, SC
kwbg.com

Shop With A Cop in Boone Thursday, Donations Still Coming In

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone Police Department will be holding their annual Shop With A Cop event this Thursday. The 2021 version will still be altered a little, but there are still going to be about 100 children going shopping. The most recent donation was made Sunday by the Harrison Hilltop Hustlers Boone County 4H Club. The Club presented a $400 check to the Boone Area Shop With A Cop program during their club meeting. The funds were donated from the club and club family members.
BOONE, IA
buckscountyherald.com

Adopt-A-Child for the Holidays program breaks record

Thanks to the Adopt-A-Child and Adopt-A-Senior for the Holidays programs, 310 children and 42 senior citizens will have more presents to open this holiday season. For 26 years, the program has been matching holiday wish lists of children and senior citizens with limited resources with donors willing to purchase the wish list items. Clients of Fisherman’s Mark, 254 children and 42 senior citizens, were among the recipients of the holiday gifts.
CHARITIES
fortatkinsononline.com

Area businesses donate $935 to Christmas Neighbors program

Fort Atkinson area businesses participating recently with the Merchants Making a Difference program, held as part of the annual Holiday Open House and Market earlier this month, have collectively donated $935 to the Christmas Neighbors of Jefferson County program, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shop With A Cop

Law enforcement partners with the Hartford Police Department, such as the Town of Hartford Police Department and the State Patrol, took part in the event. Leading up to the event, the department reaches out to families in need and uses donations to bring families joy during the holidays. The event also establishes positive and lasting relationships with youths and families. Walmart hosted Shop With A Cop, and Subway donated to feed the kids and volunteers. Pepsi Co. surprised the kids with new bikes and volunteers from Wellspring Church helped put on the event.
HARTFORD, WI
castlecountryradio.com

Annual Shop with a Cop event

The annual Shop with a Cop event will take place on Saturday, December 18 where some children in the local area will be given the opportunity to Shop with a Cop for the Christmas holiday. This event has been going on for many years and the officers enjoy it as much as the children do.
RELATIONSHIPS
thebee.news

Officers Participate in Shop with a Cop Event

On December 11, 2021, 19 officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department, alongside 27 volunteers, welcomed 21 children for their annual Shop with a Cop program to spread cheer this holiday season. The event started at 8:30 a.m. when children arrived and met with officers to eat breakfast and get a closer look at the police vehicles and equipment officers use on a daily basis.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
ABC10

Turlock approves $1M to RAD Card program to revitalize shopping, local businesses

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock City Council approved $1 million in what could essentially be considered free money for residents. To be clear, there's no direct check heading to residents. Instead, the funds go toward the RAD (Relief Across Downtown) Card program, a gift card-like program and app that provides matching funds for shoppers. It matches funds up to $100.
TURLOCK, CA
southdadenewsleader.com

“Shop with a Cop” Brings Holiday Smiles

On September 9th, at the Walmart located on 288th Street, local charity ‘This is For The Kids,’ with financial help from the Homestead Fraternal Order of Police, partnered with Start Out Smart (SOS), Homestead Police Explorers, and the Homestead Police Department (HPD) to make Christmas better for 50 deserving kids.
HOMESTEAD, FL
casscountynow.com

Queen City Shop with a Cop

“Shop with a Cop” always puts smiles on the faces of everyone involved. Local law enforcement officers spent their morning shopping with eight students from J.K. Hileman Elementary and fulfilling some Christmas wishes. “Shop with a Cop” is a wonderful program that Queen City ISD is thankful to be included ...
QUEEN CITY, TX

