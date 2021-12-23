ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman: “as a female actor, at about 40, you’re done”

By Danica Baker
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent weeks, light has been shined on agesim in the entertainment industry. Cast of the new Sex and The City reboot And Just Like That have been criticised over their older looks, and Madonna has been blasted over so called “age inappropriate photos”. Now, Hollywood heavyweight...

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Nicole Kidman considered dropping out of 'Being the Ricardos'

(CNN) — According to Nicole Kidman, internet backlash over her casting as Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos" almost made her step away from the project. But a high-profile supporter helped convince her to stay on, Kidman told "Today.'. "[I'm] a human being, so there's time when you go,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Madonna
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Lucille Ball
mynews13.com

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Being the Ricardos” is a new film that looks at the personal and professional lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the Hollywood power couple, and were in New York on Thursday for the film’s premiere. Kidman said she doesn’t believe Ball received...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Sizzles In Gorgeous White Dress At ‘Being The Ricardos’ Premiere In NYC

Nicole Kidman stunned in an elegant white dress at the premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ her upcoming film about Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman looked old Hollywood elegant at the premiere of her upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. The Academy Award winner, 54, wore a simple white dress with black bows towards her waist at the premiere in New York on Thursday, Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
People

See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Announce She's Pregnant in Being the Ricardos Scene

Get a glimpse at Nicole Kidman's awards-nominated performance as Lucille Ball. In a clip from Being the Ricardos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Oscar winner stars as legendary television icon Ball, who breaks the news to the I Love Lucy writing team (Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy) that she is pregnant, expecting another baby with husband and costar Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Biographical Film#Sex And The City#Desi
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Speaks out on 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

Nicole Kidman has Big Little Lies Season 3 on the brain! The Being the Ricardos actress revealed she'd "love" to reprise her role as Celeste in the hit HBO series during a Dec. 7 interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM program Radio Andy when asked what she would "revisit" in her career if she could tell more of their story.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem On Being Lucy And Desi: “They Were Predestined To Be Together” – The Actor’s Side

Nicole Kidman, who is starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, feels Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz were not only predestined to be together romantically and as a couple, but also to work together in perhaps the most famous sitcom of all time. In a conversation with her co-star Javier Bardem, who plays Desi in the film, both join me for this week’s episode of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side. Both Oscar-winning stars show why they may also have been predestined to take on these equally famous icons for Sorkin’s look behind the scenes of the fascinating marriage and professional partnership for the ages.
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

I'm Sorry to Report Nicole Kidman Is Beating You at Festive Dressing

It's the holiday season, and for lots of people, that means breaking out every sequined and bedazzled item you can find in your closet. And if this is you, you're doing amazing, sweetie!. But, unfortunately, I am here to report that your best in this regard quite simply isn't enough...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Nicole Kidman says that women past 40 are “done” in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman has opened up about age discrimination in the film industry, saying that women over 40 stand no chance of continuing their acting careers. The actor reflected upon getting older in Hollywood in a recent interview to promote her new movie Being The Ricardos. “There’s a consensus in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

How, at 54, Nicole Kidman ensures her style never gets boring

The pressure of red carpet dressing is unimaginable. With lenses trained on you from every angle and the success of your look set to be poured over by thousands, if not millions, of people on social media within minutes, no one could blame actresses for finding a formula which works for them and sticking rigidly to it. Indeed, plenty do.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment Times

Nicole Kidman Convinced Keith Urban To Relocate To Australia After Annoying Him With Phone Calls To Her Mom

Nicole Kidman allegedly convinced her husband, Keith Urban to relocate to Australia for good. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Kidman and Urban have not been on the same page when it comes to their living arrangements. After all, Urban wants to stay in Nashville because it’s closer to where he works. But Kidman has always wanted to return to Australia because her mom is there.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Nicole Kidman: I've been turned down for film roles because of my age

Nicole Kidman says she's been turned down for film roles because of her age. The 54-year-old actress has insisted older actresses often get turned away from movies because of their age, and while no-one has ever told her that she's "past her due date", she does feel that Hollywood has an ageism problem.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy