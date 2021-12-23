Nicole Kidman: “as a female actor, at about 40, you’re done”

Nicole Kidman, who is starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, feels Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz were not only predestined to be together romantically and as a couple, but also to work together in perhaps the most famous sitcom of all time. In a conversation with her co-star Javier Bardem, who plays Desi in the film, both join me for this week’s episode of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side. Both Oscar-winning stars show why they may also have been predestined to take on these equally famous icons for Sorkin’s look behind the scenes of the fascinating marriage and professional partnership for the ages.

