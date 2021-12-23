Vitalik Buterin on Ethereum, Regulation & Communities

Ethereum, which is Bitcoin’s largest rival, stands poised to overtake Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap in an event financial experts are referring to as “The Flippening”. If you missed the Bitcoin train, Ethereum may just be the answer for you. Not just a currency but also a valuable tool in creating digital items such as NFTs using it’s ether, today we are going to take a look at the history of Ethereum and if it makes sense to toss some bills into for you, the investor.

