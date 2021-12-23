Vitalik Buterin on Ethereum, Regulation & Communities

Ethereum core developer Tim Beko has invited projects to start testing on Kintsugi so that they can implement changes soon in the future client. On Monday, December 20, the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of its Kintsugi testnet as the latest towards the blockchain’s “merge” with Ethereum 2.0. This is yet another development in the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake.
Ethereum, which is Bitcoin’s largest rival, stands poised to overtake Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap in an event financial experts are referring to as “The Flippening”. If you missed the Bitcoin train, Ethereum may just be the answer for you. Not just a currency but also a valuable tool in creating digital items such as NFTs using it’s ether, today we are going to take a look at the history of Ethereum and if it makes sense to toss some bills into for you, the investor.
It is no understatement to say that Finance 2.0 happened on the back of the Ethereum blockchain. Launched by Vitalik Buterin in 2015, Ethereum represents the second generation of blockchain technology, thanks to smart contracts. Such automated software, ensconced within blockchain's data blocks, is capable of recreating every aspect of traditional finance, from market makers and loans to decentralized exchanges and marketplaces.
Ryan Berckmans, an Ethereum community member and investor, explains the working relationship between NFTs, a platform like OpenSea, ERC-721 tokens, and a metamask wallet with real-world objects like scarfs, soda cans and shipping containers. Following these explanations, he explores why we will see a multiple blockchain future and explains the key differences between Ethereum, Solana and Cardano.
The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain's Kintsugi Testnet is now live, allowing users to test and prototype the merge of proof-of-work (PoW) with the beacon chain proof-of-stake (PoS) system. Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko announced the news on Monday, saying that Kintsugi, "a longer-lived public testnet," has eventually launched after four ephemeral...
a scalable and permissionless blockchain platform, has enabled support both for an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) as well as the Ethereum Network’s primary coding language, Solidity. The company said the benefits that come with this are many but include bringing about much greater interoperability for Cypherium itself. It also means Ethereum-based smart contracts can be deployed on the network.
Reportedly, Vitalik Buterin went to Buenos Aires to experience inflation first-hand. Argentina’s Ethereum community embraced the creator and treated him like a king. Pictures of Vitalik with the country’s politicians and tech influencers flooded social media. Then, a rumor. The man was willing to give a free lecture if the community could produce the event fast enough.
Ethereum’s founder has revealed that a change in the World of Warcraft played a role in the creation of Ethereum. The computer programmer stated that he was a bulldozer victim and it led him down the path to pursue decentralization. Buterin’s Ethereum has spawned into a 400 billion market...
Ethereum could have several catalysts that could enable it to reach $10,000 in 2022. However, there are also multiple obstacles that could get in the way -- including delays with its big upgrade. The odds are likely against seeing Ethereum hit $10,000 next year, but not overwhelmingly against it. It's...
Ethereum has soared more than sixfold over the past year, and the platform is about to get even more useful in the coming months. Thousands of decentralized apps are leaning on Ethereum, and developers will likely lean in even harder once Ethereum 2.0 makes the crypto even faster and more cost effective.
The sky could be the limit if all goes well with Ethereum’s upgrade next year. Decentraland could help investors benefit from the growth of the metaverse. Basic Attention Token is a top play among application-focused cryptocurrencies. December has been a tough month for most cryptocurrencies. With money generally moving...
It's fairly common knowledge that cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital medium of exchange that isn't issued by a government or bank. Most people are probably familiar with Bitcoin by now, and you...
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. From HUH Tokens' more-than-successful debut to Bitcoin's rollercoaster ride and Ethereum's latest ascent, this cryptocurrency season has been one for the record books. However, this Wednesday should be noted because HUH Token burned USD 4million worth...
After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Founder No Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’. Cardano (ADA) will create a more formalized open source project structure in 2022, but community members must also do their part to ensure “real decentralization,” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestreamed video update on his vision for the new year.
When Ethereum first launched, it wanted to be the heart of a truly decentralized internet experience. With Ethereum, anyone can deploy immutable transactions on a public ledger, wherein other users can freely participate. Since then, Ethereum has become the center of the charge for decentralized finance, the minting and exchanging...
Sergio Silva, NFT Collector and Sales Director at Fireblocks, and Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, talk about NFTs, what they represent, where are they going, how to think through the complexity of the space, and, more importantly, how to invest. Recorded live at Real Vision/MGM's The Takeover on December...
