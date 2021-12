The long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections was released this week and it features the return of Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) as well as a new cast of characters. One such franchise newcomer is Jessica Henwick who is best known for playing Nymeria Sand on Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing on Iron Fist. Over the last couple of weeks, some stars from Marvel's Netflix series returned in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it has folks wondering if more Netflix stars will return. While Henwick doesn't have high hopes for a Colleen comeback, she did reveal during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she turned down the role of Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings because it felt like it would mean the official end of Colleen.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO