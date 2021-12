It was another busy year of supporting UK indie cinema for the British Film Institute (BFI), which again handed out a series of cash awards via its audience fund as well as distribution grants for individual titles. Scroll down for the lists of top awards across key strands. The grants continue to look a little different than previous years due to the pandemic, which has seen the BFI move more towards backing companies and venues, particularly during Covid-related closures, rather than individual titles. Single films did still benefit from awards, however, as outlined below. The top two titles were the Oscar-winning Minari...

