How customer experience can help drive value realization for customers. It’s no secret that customer success is critical for business. With customer experience being at the forefront of every interaction, it’s important to get it right every time. When striving to get it right, the focus has always been on optimizing touchpoints. Customer touchpoints matter, but they only make up individual interactions you have with customers. Some may say customer experience is the sum of all customer interactions, which is also true. What I often think about is not one or the other, but how businesses can drive value realization for customers early in their journey.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO