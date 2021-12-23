Barge removal underway

With the Rodanthe Pier closed for the 2021/2022 winter season, repairs are currently underway to fix the damage that the pier sustained during an early November storm. The November storm brought ocean overwash to the Outer Banks and closed N.C. Highway 12 for three consecutive days from Rodanthe to Oregon Inlet, and while structural damage was mostly minimal on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, the Rodanthe Pier had two consecutive sections cave in, as well as other damage, such as the loss of the pier’s fish cleaning table.
