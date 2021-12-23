Barge removal underway

Renovations are underway on a house on Claiborne Street that will ultimately become a group home operated by a local non-profit. Seeds Of Change Foundation began work on the house last week after closing on the purchase of the home, and plans to operate it as a shelter for people in need. The organization has been providing food and shelter to the needy in the Miss-Lou for several years, and the group feels the house will fill a need for the homeless. Seeds Of Change hopes to have the work done and begin housing people by late spring or early summer.

