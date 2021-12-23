ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities 2022: Uncertainty clouds gas offers on Gazprom Export's ESP auction tool

By Stuart Elliott
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest questions of 2021 for the European gas market was why Russia's Gazprom did not supply more natural gas to the market at a time of record high prices. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. After all, it had previously been supposed...

