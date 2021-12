Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell looks at some of the key factors which will influence asset prices in 2022. The Omicron variant has raised the prospect of a stagflationary start to the new year. COVID vaccines and treatments will take some of the edge off any social disruption we may face, and while many businesses have learned to trade through the stops and starts of the pandemic, a return of substantial winter restrictions here and abroad would be a blow for the global economy.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO