ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Interview with Marian Simmons

rockeramagazine.com
 6 days ago

Marian Simmons is a dreamy and sentimental melodic rock singer and songwriter who pulls poetry and songs from the ether and sets them to rich melodies. Marian's diverse musical influences, which include hard rock, classic rock, pop, dance, R&B, and ambient world music, have resulted in a blending of styles and...

www.rockeramagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with SNAKEDOCTORS

Bridging K-pop dance vibes with the 50s/60s dance hall rock sound, SNAKEDOCTORS releases “Got Him Another Girl”, another single off their new album "Mellow Joy". We had the chance to interview the artists and learn more about their creative process:. The song is a bridge between classic and...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Poetry
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Telegraph

'Trailblazing' former Radio 1 DJ Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long, the “trailblazing” BBC radio and television presenter, has died at the age of 66 after catching pneumonia. The broadcaster, who was the first woman to regularly host Top of the Pops died at her home on Christmas Day, her agent announced yesterday, prompting a wave of tributes from across the world of entertainment.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey On Her ‘Critical’ Relationship With Hit Christmas Song

Mariah Carey recently opened up about her relationship with her hit Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The song has become a Christmas staple, often being played on the radio multiple times a day, sometimes on the same station alone. Some hate it, some can’t get enough of it for its place in Christmas tradition history.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy