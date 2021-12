Joe Burrow has torched the Baltimore Ravens defense not once but twice. The Cincinnati quarterback led the Bengals to a dominant 41-21 victory over the Ravens on Sunday. Burrow went 37-of-46 for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The 525 yards was the most that Burrow has thrown in a single game of his career and the fourth-most in a game in NFL history. Burrow’s four touchdowns were the most he has thrown in a game in his career as well. Burrow has thrown for 941 yards in two games against Baltimore this season. That’s the most yards any quarterback in NFL history has thrown for against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

