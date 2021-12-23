Programs Focus On Afrocentric Mental Health Help

Living in perpetual crisis mode from one traffic stop to the next, and other killings of innocent Black men, is taking a toll. The most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health Resource Center showed suicide as the second leading cause of...
CINCINNATI — There is a more intense focus Wednesday night on the mental health and well-being of youth. It comes after the loss of two students at Anderson High School and a social media eruption about the need to improve suicide prevention methods across the board. Experts on the...
The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology, which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. The words that follow are based in part on my training. A personal anecdote is included, as are attributions from outside sources.
Christmas can be an overwhelming time of year, especially for those struggling with mental health problems. According to NHS figures, one in four people in the UK are likely to experience a mental health problem every year, with numbers of people experiencing depression and anxiety rising during the coronavirus pandemic. Normal coping mechanisms might also have been removed with increases in restrictions and hurdles to accessing in-person support. When it comes to the festive period, research by mental health charity Mind finds the pressure to have “the perfect Christmas” leaves one in 10 people feeling unable to cope, a number that is...
Actors, athletes and even Olympians have come forward revealing mental health struggles. Their stories and courage to share their struggles have led to a community of acceptance. With every split, every flip, every walk on the balance beam, mind and body must align for gymnasts. Jennifer Shackleton knows that first...
Last week Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting youth, warning of a looming crisis that started before the pandemic hit. Since then, symptoms of depression and anxiety have gone way up, as well as suicide attempts by teens. Dr. Loretta Whitson, Executive Director of the California Association of School Counselors joined Good Day LA with advice on what to look for, and where to turn for help when it comes to our kids and their mental health.
Many people who live in rural areas — like much of southwest Virginia — may face elevated mental health challenges created by the COVID pandemic. One effort to address those challenges, and substance abuse disorders that can result, is set for next month. It’s a mental health first aid training course: two days on line and free, and co-sponsored by Recover Virginia, where officials say even before COVID arrived, rural residents were already hit hard by mental health issues and related substance abuse. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Lehigh Valley Health Network recently conducted an educational webinar titled “Because They’re Kids: Back to School Safety - Resiliency and Kids,” the first of its two-part “Back to School” virtual information series providing helpful tips and advice for children going back to class. To begin...
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
An NHS service is helping people with severe mental health issues to find or stay in employment across Somerset. The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust's employment support service receives more than 200 referrals a year from patients wanting to improve their lives and contribute to society through work. It was set...
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the formation of a new state program that will provide $2.7 million to higher education institutions to support mental health challenges students face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamont said the global health pandemic has added stress to the lives of many students and the...
National child and adolescent organizations recently declared a state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health. Rates of depression and suicidal behaviors have increased dramatically during the past decade, and especially during the past two years. Physical wellness, self-care, social support, broadened perspective, and purposeful action are key resilience...
In the midst of racial reckoning and a pandemic that's disproportionately affected the Black community, mental health is more important htan ever. This week, Mount Sinai announced a new expansion of services focusing on faith; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.
Kids rely on their friends for a lot of things, including providing emotional support when things are tough. But it can be difficult to figure out when a friend who is feeling down or anxious is just having a bad day and when it’s something more concerning. Here are some tips for helping your child support a friend with mental health challenges and knowing when to bring in outside help.
It’s well documented that animals help with healing when it comes to severe mental illness including PTSD, anxiety and grief. For the Harju family, every pet and smooch helps them smile again. They credit the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center with helping them heal three years after their lives were...
An alarming rate of teenagers are dealing with mental health issues like depression and anxiety following the pandemic and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that this should be a cause for concern and focus lest another public health crisis hits the country. In his 53-page advisory, Murthy that...
School counselors aren't just there for scheduling or helping your kids get into college. They're a part of a school-based mental health team that's trained to monitor and improve students' well-being.
“When will we ever get a break? When will things actually get better?”. These questions come from Bailey Ganey, a 14-year-old freshman who survived the Oxford High School shooting last month. They are feelings echoed by many teens across Michigan as students head into a two-week holiday vacation after a...
There are plans in Grand Rapids for a new crisis care center to help people get through a behavioral or mental health issue. The new facility would create a short term, secure facility for people to stay and get help. Network180 and Mercy Health, the two organizations behind the effort, said often now, those people end up in jail cells or emergency departments.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Earlier this year a trio of children’s health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, declared the current state of children’s mental health a national emergency. Between technology, the ongoing pandemic, and cultural conflict, it’s no surprise kids are feeling depressed, anxious, and overwhelmed. But there is hope in the form of swim, bike, run.
