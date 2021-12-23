ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Programs Focus On Afrocentric Mental Health Help

By Precinct Reporter News
precinctreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving in perpetual crisis mode from one traffic stop to the next, and other killings of innocent Black men, is taking a toll. The most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health Resource Center showed suicide as the second leading cause of...

www.precinctreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

‘The World is Passing Me By’ is a Common Perception and Can Be Helped: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology, which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. The words that follow are based in part on my training. A personal anecdote is included, as are attributions from outside sources.
The Independent

How to help someone suffering from a mental health issue over Christmas

Christmas can be an overwhelming time of year, especially for those struggling with mental health problems. According to NHS figures, one in four people in the UK are likely to experience a mental health problem every year, with numbers of people experiencing depression and anxiety rising during the coronavirus pandemic. Normal coping mechanisms might also have been removed with increases in restrictions and hurdles to accessing in-person support. When it comes to the festive period, research by mental health charity Mind finds the pressure to have “the perfect Christmas” leaves one in 10 people feeling unable to cope, a number that is...
MENTAL HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Athletes hoping their stories help others struggling with mental health

Actors, athletes and even Olympians have come forward revealing mental health struggles. Their stories and courage to share their struggles have led to a community of acceptance. With every split, every flip, every walk on the balance beam, mind and body must align for gymnasts. Jennifer Shackleton knows that first...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maulana Karenga
foxla.com

Helping children and adolescents through mental health adversity

Last week Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting youth, warning of a looming crisis that started before the pandemic hit. Since then, symptoms of depression and anxiety have gone way up, as well as suicide attempts by teens. Dr. Loretta Whitson, Executive Director of the California Association of School Counselors joined Good Day LA with advice on what to look for, and where to turn for help when it comes to our kids and their mental health.
KIDS
wfirnews.com

On-line training program aims to address rural mental health, substance abuse

Many people who live in rural areas — like much of southwest Virginia — may face elevated mental health challenges created by the COVID pandemic. One effort to address those challenges, and substance abuse disorders that can result, is set for next month. It’s a mental health first aid training course: two days on line and free, and co-sponsored by Recover Virginia, where officials say even before COVID arrived, rural residents were already hit hard by mental health issues and related substance abuse. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
MENTAL HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Take care of front-line health workers

Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African People#Racial Discrimination#African Americans#Racism#Behavioral Health#Covid#African American Families#Braaf#Passage#Afrocentric
BBC

Somerset: Mental health service helps people find and keep work

An NHS service is helping people with severe mental health issues to find or stay in employment across Somerset. The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust's employment support service receives more than 200 referrals a year from patients wanting to improve their lives and contribute to society through work. It was set...
MENTAL HEALTH
Hartford Business

$2.7M program to broaden access to mental health services at state colleges

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the formation of a new state program that will provide $2.7 million to higher education institutions to support mental health challenges students face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamont said the global health pandemic has added stress to the lives of many students and the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Our National Mental Health Crisis: How to Help Teen Girls

National child and adolescent organizations recently declared a state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health. Rates of depression and suicidal behaviors have increased dramatically during the past decade, and especially during the past two years. Physical wellness, self-care, social support, broadened perspective, and purposeful action are key resilience...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
childrensnational.org

Helping your child support a friend with mental health challenges

Kids rely on their friends for a lot of things, including providing emotional support when things are tough. But it can be difficult to figure out when a friend who is feeling down or anxious is just having a bad day and when it’s something more concerning. Here are some tips for helping your child support a friend with mental health challenges and knowing when to bring in outside help.
KIDS
WINKNEWS.com

At Naples Therapeutic Center, horses help with grief and mental health

It’s well documented that animals help with healing when it comes to severe mental illness including PTSD, anxiety and grief. For the Harju family, every pet and smooch helps them smile again. They credit the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center with helping them heal three years after their lives were...
NAPLES, FL
parentherald.com

What Parents Can Do to Help Teens Boost their Mental Health

An alarming rate of teenagers are dealing with mental health issues like depression and anxiety following the pandemic and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that this should be a cause for concern and focus lest another public health crisis hits the country. In his 53-page advisory, Murthy that...
KIDS
Grand Haven Tribune

Stressed, anxious and home for the holidays: Steps to help your teens' mental health

“When will we ever get a break? When will things actually get better?”. These questions come from Bailey Ganey, a 14-year-old freshman who survived the Oxford High School shooting last month. They are feelings echoed by many teens across Michigan as students head into a two-week holiday vacation after a...
KIDS
michiganradio.org

Organizations plan center in Grand Rapids to help with mental health crises

There are plans in Grand Rapids for a new crisis care center to help people get through a behavioral or mental health issue. The new facility would create a short term, secure facility for people to stay and get help. Network180 and Mercy Health, the two organizations behind the effort, said often now, those people end up in jail cells or emergency departments.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
triathlete.com

There’s a Mental Health Crisis in Children. Could Triathlon Help?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Earlier this year a trio of children’s health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, declared the current state of children’s mental health a national emergency. Between technology, the ongoing pandemic, and cultural conflict, it’s no surprise kids are feeling depressed, anxious, and overwhelmed. But there is hope in the form of swim, bike, run.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy