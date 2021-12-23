Tropical Weather-Pacific

By now you've noticed the cold arctic air that has moved in across the state, bringing in some of the coldest air we've seen all season. The bitter cold will continue to stick with us throughout the week, with wind chills down to 10 to 30 F below zero. If you have plans to be outdoors, please dress appropriately, as frost bite can occur within minutes. Don't forget to also protect your pets and livestock, and if you have to travel this week be sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

