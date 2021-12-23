ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Pacific

KULR8
 5 days ago

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Thursday, December 23, 2021. There is no Eastern...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY EVENING

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Monday night at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected. The Advisory area includes most of Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KULR8

The Artic Air Has Arrived!

By now you've noticed the cold arctic air that has moved in across the state, bringing in some of the coldest air we've seen all season. The bitter cold will continue to stick with us throughout the week, with wind chills down to 10 to 30 F below zero. If you have plans to be outdoors, please dress appropriately, as frost bite can occur within minutes. Don't forget to also protect your pets and livestock, and if you have to travel this week be sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Cyclones#Western Pacific#Southern Pacific#Eastern Pacific
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 109 FPUS55 KMSO 281035. .TODAY...Areas of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the. afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Little or no new snow. accumulation. Highs 15 to 22. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow. accumulations of 1 to 2 inches....
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 183 FPUS55 KBOI 280936. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the afternoon. Chance of...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 242 FPUS55 KSLC 281322. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 039 FPUS53 KUNR 281227. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. with gusts up to 20 mph. Lowest wind chills 5 below to 15 below. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. Wind chills...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy