Science

Fabrication and characterization of 3D printing scaffold technology by extract oils from plant and its applications in the cardiovascular blood

By Soheila Naderi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtract oils from plants used in 3D polysaccharides modified with natural protein polymer modified polymer scaffolds can help to reduce blood pressure. This study aimed to use extract oils from plant (EOP)as blood pressure-reducing, bind them to magnetic iron nanoparticles (Fe3O4@NPs), then bind them to polymeric 3D print scaffolds [chitosan, polylactic...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Structural and functional diversity among agonist-bound states of the GLP-1 receptor

Recent advances in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structural elucidation have strengthened previous hypotheses that multidimensional signal propagation mediated by these receptors depends, in part, on their conformational mobility; however, the relationship between receptor function and static structures is inherently uncertain. Here, we examine the contribution of peptide agonist conformational plasticity to activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R), an important clinical target. We use variants of the peptides GLP-1 and exendin-4 (Ex4) to explore the interplay between helical propensity near the agonist N terminus and the ability to bind to and activate the receptor. Cryo-EM analysis of a complex involving an Ex4 analog, the GLP-1R and Gs heterotrimer revealed two receptor conformers with distinct modes of peptide"“receptor engagement. Our functional and structural data, along with molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, suggest that receptor conformational dynamics associated with flexibility of the peptide N-terminal activation domain may be a key determinant of agonist efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo pair correlation microscopy reveals dengue virus capsid protein nucleocytoplasmic bidirectional movement in mammalian infected cells

Flaviviruses are major human disease-causing pathogens, including dengue virus (DENV), Zika virus, yellow fever virus and others. DENV infects hundreds of millions of people per year around the world, causing a tremendous social and economic burden. DENV capsid (C) protein plays an essential role during genome encapsidation and viral particle formation. It has been previously shown that DENV C enters the nucleus in infected cells. However, whether DENV C protein exhibits nuclear export remains unclear. By spatially cross-correlating different regions of the cell, we investigated DENV C movement across the nuclear envelope during the infection cycle. We observed that transport takes place in both directions and with similar translocation times (in the ms time scale) suggesting a bidirectional movement of both C protein import and export.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Plant Extracts Market: Information by Type, by Source, by Application and by Region - Forecast till 2028

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Industry Research Report on "Plant Extracts Market: Information by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Spices, Flavors & Fragrances), by Source (Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems), by Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)-Forecast till 2028"under Food & Beverages Market Research Report Category. The report offers a collection of superior Market research, Market analysis, competitive intelligence and Industry reports.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Ultra-fast germanium photodiode with 3-dB bandwidth of 265 GHz

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-021-00893-w, published online 18 November 2021. In the version of article initially published, there were errors in the caption to Fig. 1. In the text now reading "d, Finally, an (undoped) germanium fin is realized"¦" caption letter d has been included. In the text now reading "e, Cross-sectional image, obtained by STEM, of a germanium photodiode (termed Ge100_10) that features in situ-doped (different colours for p- and n-doping) silicon contact regions (f) and an EDX image of the same device," caption letter f replaces the original letter "e."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Was the kateretid beetle Pelretes really a Cretaceous angiosperm pollinator?

Arising from E. Tihelka et al. Nature Plants https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-00893-2 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Provocation of dry eye disease symptoms during COVID-19 lockdown

To assess the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures on dry-eye symptoms in a community-based population, a cross-sectional study was conducted during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. An online survey was distributed via social media between June and July 2020. The questionnaire elicited information on demographics, dry-eye symptoms, use of visual display terminals, and mental health status. There were 535 respondents. Thirty-seven percent reported having been diagnosed with dry-eye disease (DED). During the lockdown, the mean dry-eye symptom score (DESS) of overall participants dropped significantly from 81.6"‰Â±"‰15.9 to 79.8"‰Â±"‰17.4 (P"‰<"‰0.001). The mean, daily, visual display terminal (VDT) usage increased from 10.55"‰Â±"‰5.16 to 13.08"‰Â±"‰5.65Â h (P"‰<"‰0.001). A negative correlation between age and VDT usage was observed in both the normal and lockdown situations. One-quarter of all participants had an abnormal mental health status. The female gender (OR 1.86; 95% CI 1.14"“3.04) and increased VDT usage during the lockdown (OR 5.68; 95% CI 3.49"“9.23) were independently associated with worsening dry-eye symptoms. The lockdown measures abruptly altered the behaviors and lifestyles of the overall population. Excessive exposure to VDTs were associated with deteriorated dry-eye symptoms, and it possibly contributed to the increased DED incidence in the surveyed population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Home blood pressure variability and target organ damage

High blood pressure (BP) is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD). The prevalence of elevated BP remains high, and the greatest absolute burden of elevated BP is especially found in the East Asian and Pacific regions [1]. Recent international hypertension management guidelines confer increasing weight to methods of measuring BP outside the medical office (e.g., self-measurement at home) to assess CVD risk [2]. The major advantage of out-of-office BP measurement is that it provides a large number of BP measurements with minimization of the white-coat effect and observer bias, facilitating highly reliable assessment of actual BP [3]. In fact, several studies have shown that BP self-measured at home is more strongly associated with CVD risk than BP measured in the office setting [3]. Independent of the mean BP, higher day-to-day variability in home BP has also been shown to be associated with CVD risk [4, 5].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Detection of persistent SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal fluid and upper respiratory tract specimens following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Prior studies have found detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal specimens of participants with history of COVID-19. To assess the development of oral SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series, we developed a novel SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to quantify the concentrations of oral and nasal mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels. We enrolled 52 participants who received the Moderna vaccine and 80 participants who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Oral mucosal specimens were self-collected by participants prior to or on the day of vaccination, and on days 5, 10, 15, and 20 following each vaccination dose and 30, 60, and 90Â days following the second vaccination dose. A subset of the cohort provided additional nasal mucosal specimens at every time point. All participants developed detectable oral mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies by 15Â days after the first vaccination dose. There were no significant differences in oral mucosal antibody concentrations once participants were fully vaccinated in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Oral or nasal mucosal antibody testing could be an inexpensive and less invasive alternative to serum antibody testing. Further research is needed to understand the duration of detectable oral or nasal mucosal antibodies and how antibody concentrations change with time.
SCIENCE

