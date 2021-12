Contracting out with private companies to provide support services has been a time-tested way for school districts to save money and improve their operations. The Mackinac Center has surveyed districts going back to 2001 to find out just how many contract out for food, custodial and transportation services. We found that contracting increased from 31.0% of school districts in 2001 to 69.6% in 2021.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO