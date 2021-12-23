ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Argentina’s dollars leak away (again) as IMF talks near end-zone

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s leak of foreign currency is picking up pace and triggering new doubts about the fragile economy amid complex negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure more than $40 billion in debt the country cannot pay. The government, beaten badly in midterm...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Argentina inflation eases with IMF deal talks in focus

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation cooled to 2.5% in November, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, a lower-than-expected figure that could be a boon to the government as it battles to reach a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund. The annual rate remained high...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The IMF And Argentina, Part I: Blaming The Sovereign

In a recently released report, the International Monetary Fund analyzed its largest ever sovereign bailout and reached the easy conclusion that its failure lies squarely in Argentina’s hands. The “ex-post evaluation” of the 2018 Stand-By Agreement worth $57-billion (1,227% of Argentina’s IMF quota, as the report duly noted) makes no mention of the political nature of the quick approval of the “largest stand-by agreement in the Fund’s history” and ends up concluding that it acted within its limits, acknowledging it was “high-risk” from the beginning. While Argentina’s political class is indeed the guilty party, starting with the Mauricio Macri–let’s not exonerate the Kirchnerists though–the IMF proves once again it is incapable of learning from its mistakes, and continues to be “the bad guy” of the global financial ecosystem.
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Mexican economy stumbles in October after weak third quarter

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2% in October from the previous month, as the country’s faltering recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dragged into the fourth quarter, official data showed on Friday. October’s seasonally-adjusted contraction was the third month-on-month decline in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy#Inflation#Local Currency#Reuters#Savers#Argentines
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Argentina
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

China & Russia are ready to end US dominance of global finance

Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, earlier this week, with the two world leaders agreeing on plans to establish a new shared international financial framework. China and Russia have been gradually moving towards such an arrangement since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy