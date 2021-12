Recent reports have revealed that “study drugs” are now widely used by students in British universities. This is unfortunately nothing new. The use of methamphetamine (a.k.a. crystal meth) was prevalent among German troops during World War II. It was issued in a pill form, known as Pervitin. The British became aware of this practice when they studied Germany’s astonishingly successful invasion through the Ardennes in 1940, when German soldiers remained awake for days and stormed across France to the Channel.

