Public Health

South Africa data suggests Omicron mild, should not be extrapolated – Africa CDC

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Data from South Africa suggests the Omicron coronavirus variant is 70% to 80% less severe than the Delta one, the head of...

740thefan.com

The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
AFP

US halves asymptomatic Covid isolation period as cases surge worldwide

The United States Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel. Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages. Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already canceled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron drives new COVID wave spreading across South Africa

Amid fast-increasing new COVID-19 infections, South African officials on Thursday urged people to get vaccinated before traveling for the holidays and attending festive gatherings.South Africa's daily new confirmed cases climbed to more than 26,900 on Wednesday and 24,700 on Thursday, the highest yet in the new wave driven by the omicron variant — and reaching the peak of an earlier surge in June and July caused by delta.South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen steeply over the past two weeks from 6.4 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 1 to 38.5 new cases per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

South Africa hospitalization rate plunges in Omicron wave

South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking. Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Vaccine Less Effective on Omicron in South Africa

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. A study has noted that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have shown lower efficacy on the Omicron variant in South Africa. So far, South Africa has administered about 20 million Pfizer doses. Shares of Pfizer hit a...
CORONAVIRUS
WNCY

Early data suggests Omicron more transmissible than Delta -CDC Director

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Early data suggests the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is more transmissible than the Delta variant, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday. Data from early research suggest Omicron has a doubling time of about two days, Walensky said at...
SCIENCE
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

They’re Already Past the Peak in South Africa’s Omicron Ground Zero

Even as the world panics over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the health ministry in South Africa has delivered some encouraging news. On Friday, South Africa’s Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said that hospitalizations are down with Omicron cases compared to previous waves like the deadly Delta surge, and that people in the hospital rarely need oxygen and are less likely to die from the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH

