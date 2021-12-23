South Africa data suggests Omicron mild, should not be extrapolated – Africa CDC

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the world’s oldest nation, less than one person a day is dying from COVID-19. The six confirmed deaths in Japan over the past week is the lowest it’s been in the country since July...
Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
The jury is still out in the U.S. on how to deal with Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated, but European countries are increasingly choosing the stick over the carrot as governments across the continent turn to hard-line methods from lockdowns to fines in order to coax the unvaccinated to take the jab.
In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
The United States Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.
Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.
Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already canceled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days.
Amid fast-increasing new COVID-19 infections, South African officials on Thursday urged people to get vaccinated before traveling for the holidays and attending festive gatherings.South Africa's daily new confirmed cases climbed to more than 26,900 on Wednesday and 24,700 on Thursday, the highest yet in the new wave driven by the omicron variant — and reaching the peak of an earlier surge in June and July caused by delta.South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen steeply over the past two weeks from 6.4 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 1 to 38.5 new cases per...
With the Omicron COVID variant spreading throughout the U.S. and abroad, many people began feeling this week that their hopes of an end to the pandemic have been dashed. Here are the latest updates and symptoms to watch for, and what they could mean with winter ahead and cold and flu season thriving.
The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking. Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth...
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s 69-year-old President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said. “The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honor of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today,” the statement added.
Researchers in South Africa have found that people infected with omicron, on average, are less likely to end up in the hospital. But the variant may act differently here in the U.S. (Image credit: Daniel Wood/NPR)
This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. A study has noted that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have shown lower efficacy on the Omicron variant in South Africa. So far, South Africa has administered about 20 million Pfizer doses. Shares of Pfizer hit a...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A new report out of South Africa is now giving us answers about the omicron variant – how well vaccines work, how contagious it is, and how severe. Omicron has now been detected as close as Knox County, and local doctors say it’s certainly already here.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Early data suggests the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is more transmissible than the Delta variant, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday. Data from early research suggest Omicron has a doubling time of about two days, Walensky said at...
Excess deaths across South Africa have not risen sharply despite a huge wave of Covid-19 omicron infections, according to new data released on Wednesday evening. The figures further raise hopes that the highly mutated omicron variant may be milder than other forms of the virus – although experts warned that this may not help the NHS.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks.
Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A sharp drop in new coronavirus cases in South Africa could mean the omicron variant’s peak in that country has passed, the Associated Press reported. Daily virus case counts, due to logistical factors including reporting delays, are notoriously unreliable, but could also be proof...
Even as the world panics over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the health ministry in South Africa has delivered some encouraging news. On Friday, South Africa’s Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said that hospitalizations are down with Omicron cases compared to previous waves like the deadly Delta surge, and that people in the hospital rarely need oxygen and are less likely to die from the disease.
