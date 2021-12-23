Minnesota Wild vs Detroit Red Wings - POSTPONED

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have placed rookie forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. In addition, forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. This is a tough loss for the Red Wings as...
The Detroit Red Wings are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak but on Monday, they announced some good news. The Red Wings just announced that forwards Carter Rowney, Givani Smith, Pius Suter, head coach Jeff Blashill, and assistant coach Alex Tanguay have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The NHL may be paused for the next few days, but Boston Bruins fans still can get their fix of hockey. Fabian Lysell, who the Bruins drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will represent Sweden in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lysell is the only Bruins representative.
The NHL announced Friday it is pushing back its return by a day, so all Monday games have been postponed, including the Detroit Red Wings’ contest at the New York Rangers. The Red Wings’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at the New York Islanders. Detroit had two games postponed this week, Monday at home vs. Colorado due to the number of Avalanche players in COVID protocol, and Thursday at Minnesota due to the increasing number of Red Wings in COVID protocol (11 players).
The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
The Detroit Red Wings come out of the Christmas break with the NHL still sorting through the mess created by the pandemic. Teams can return to practice — and COVID-19 testing — at 2 p.m. local time Sunday. The Wings have been shut down since Dec. 19, when a rising number of team personnel testing positive made fielding a competitive lineup unsustainable.
Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, the NHL announced on Sunday that each team would be allowed to have a taxi squad. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings revealed their initial taxi squad. From Red Wings:. The #RedWings today reassigned forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski, and goaltender...
The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association have agreed to temporarily change the collective bargaining agreement to include taxi squads until the 2022 All-Star break in February. Paul Hamilton has more:
The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
Because of Covid issues, the Stars’ next two games have been postponed. Dallas was scheduled to play Colorado in a home-and-home series beginning Wednesday in Denver followed by a game against the Avalanche on New Year’s Eve
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to resume play Tuesday evening by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game at the renamed Crypto.com Arena following three coronavirus-related postponements.
The game is also the Kings’ first game under the arena’s revised health and safety guidelines. All fans age 2 and over are required to present either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the game for an antigen test or two days for a PCR test before entering the arena.
The game will...
Comments / 0