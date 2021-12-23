Minnesota Wild vs Detroit Red Wings - POSTPONED

The NHL announced Friday it is pushing back its return by a day, so all Monday games have been postponed, including the Detroit Red Wings’ contest at the New York Rangers. The Red Wings’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at the New York Islanders. Detroit had two games postponed this week, Monday at home vs. Colorado due to the number of Avalanche players in COVID protocol, and Thursday at Minnesota due to the increasing number of Red Wings in COVID protocol (11 players).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO