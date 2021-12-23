Argentina’s dollars leak away (again) as IMF talks near end-zone

In a recently released report, the International Monetary Fund analyzed its largest ever sovereign bailout and reached the easy conclusion that its failure lies squarely in Argentina’s hands. The “ex-post evaluation” of the 2018 Stand-By Agreement worth $57-billion (1,227% of Argentina’s IMF quota, as the report duly noted) makes no mention of the political nature of the quick approval of the “largest stand-by agreement in the Fund’s history” and ends up concluding that it acted within its limits, acknowledging it was “high-risk” from the beginning. While Argentina’s political class is indeed the guilty party, starting with the Mauricio Macri–let’s not exonerate the Kirchnerists though–the IMF proves once again it is incapable of learning from its mistakes, and continues to be “the bad guy” of the global financial ecosystem.

