When Does The Matrix Resurrections Take Place? What’s the Timeline?

The Matrix Resurrections is back with a choice of blue and red pills after almost 20 years since Neo, Trinity and Morpheus were last on the big screen. In the time since Keanu Reeves starred in the revolutionary 1999 cyberpunk, spoon-bending martial arts masterpiece, there have been two sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, the Animatrix and a handful of video games adding to the lore of the machines' attempts to turn us all into batteries. So, plug in and load up a training program because it's time to catch up on what is real and what is a dream. Here is the complete Matrix Timeline. From his mild-mannered days as a dead end job programmer, Thomas Anderson (or Mr. Anderson to his Agent Smith friends) Neo has seen it all. The Oracle prophesying him to be The One, falling in love with Trinity, living alongside Morpheus on the Nebuchadnezzar and most importantly knowing kung fu. But through incredible freeway chase action scenes and even more incredible martial arts choreography and hard to follow speeches by The Architect at The Source, Neo's victory over Agent Smith and the fragile peace with the machines that saved Zion wasn't the end of the story, even before Warner Brothers released Matrix Resurrections.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO