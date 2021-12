Getting holiday cards from friends with children is always a treat. Not only are they excellent refrigerator decorations, but it’s a nice opportunity to reflect on how much everyone has grown from last year, especially since, let’s be honest, there’s a good chance last year’s card is still up and it’s a quick compare and contrast as you replace one with the other. While few of us are likely on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s personal mailing list, Kate Middleton and Prince William nevertheless share their annual picture with the world. And this year’s holiday card featured a sweet, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail featuring Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO