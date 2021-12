Five people suspected of smuggling 29 kilograms (64 pounds) of methamphetamine into Indonesia from Malaysia have been arrested, Indonesian police said Tuesday.The five are part of an international drug smuggling network and include a Malaysian citizen, Central Sulawesi Police Chief Rudy Sufahriadi said at a news conference.An initial suspect, who was arrested Saturday, told police where the methamphetamine was hidden, and said it originated in China and was smuggled from Malaysia’s Sabah state to Central Sulawesi on a fishing boat, Sufahriadi said.Further investigation after his arrest led to the arrests of four other people suspected of involvement in the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO