ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

China’s Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Three doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, researchers from Hong Kong said in a statement. Their analysis revealed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was more effective, as a third dose...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Omicron Hong Kong#Reuters#Coronavac#Pfizer Biontech#German#Bbibp Corv
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

China’s local Covid caseload hits 21-month high after Xi’an outbreak

China has reported its highest daily rise in local Covid cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, the country’s latest hotspot.The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the 9-25 December period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China replaces Communist party official associated with security crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...
CHINA
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
104.1 WIKY

Japan, U.S. draw up joint operation plan for any Taiwan emergency – Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese and U.S. armed forces have drawn up a draft plan for a joint operation for a possible Taiwan emergency, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Omicron Makes China and Russia’s State-Made Vaccines Much Weaker, Study Finds

The state-made COVID vaccines rolled out by Russia and China appear to produce “little or no antibodies” that can fend off the heavily mutated Omicron variant, according to the results of a new study. Bloomberg News reported on the study Friday after it was released by researchers at the University of Washington and Swiss drugmaker Humabs Biomed SA. The results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, reportedly show a weaker antibody response to Omicron from China’s Sinopharm shot, Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, as well one made by Johnson & Johnson. For Sinopharm, only three out of 13 people who has taken both doses of the shot showed neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant. Zero of the 11 people vaccinated with Sputnik generated such antibodies in the study, and only one out of 12 people with the J&J shot had the antibodies. Vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer/BioNTech retained antibody activity against Omicron in the study, but with some decreases.
WORLD
Washington Post

China crushes Hong Kong’s last defenders of freedom

As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics approach, the host nation continues to display its true colors. The latest evidence that the world will gather in China under the auspices of a ruthless dictatorship comes from the former British colony of Hong Kong, restored to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. There, the communist regime has been busily stamping out freedom’s last vestiges.
CHINA
Fortune

Sinovac—one of the world’s most widely used COVID shots—loses antibody protection against Omicron, says Hong Kong study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., one of the most widely used in the world, doesn’t provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant, said Hong Kong researchers in initial lab findings that may have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy