How Edgar Wright channeled his obsession with the 1960s into ‘Last Night In Soho’

By Mark Salisbury
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgar Wright got to visit his favourite decade — the 1960s — in twin-timeline genre-melder Last Night In Soho. Mark Salisbury talks to the writer/director about a film that channels his lifelong obsession. A stylish, time-twisting giallo set in modern-day London and 1960s Soho that takes its...

www.screendaily.com

TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Last Night In SoHo”

Last Night in SoHo features a horrifying portrayal of a young lady’s desperate pursuit of stardom, and the price she had to pay not to achieve it, in London’s bustling entertainment scene in the ’60s. It’s all shown from the perspective of a modern-day fashion design student who starts seeing these events from the past when she moved to London, in the same dormitory as the young lady occupied decades earlier. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terrence Stamp, and Diana Rigg, in her final role before her death. The movie was mostly positively received, with critics rating it 75 percent certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. InsideHook‘s Charles Bramesco sang praises of the film, writing: “Wright warns against idealizing an era just as ripe with rot and degradation as the present, but his point also has more nuance than pointing out the obvious failings of a less enlightened time.” Jonathan Romney of Uncut Magazine wrote: “It’s a bit too ghoul-heavy in its final stretch, but overall, this is an exhilarating, inventive blast of the past.”
MOVIES
thedailytexan.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ explores excess of 1960s London, falls short with convoluted supernatural elements

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 29 flipbook. “Last Night in Soho,” the latest psychological thriller from filmmaker Edgar Wright, follows sheltered fashion student Ellie Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) with the uncanny ability to look into the past of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young singer who lived in the idyllic swinging London of the 1960s. However, when sinister forces descend upon Sandie, Turner must race against time in modern-day London to solve the decades-old crime.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Last Night in Soho Featurette Breaks Down Film's Impressive Visual Effects

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho impressed genre fans for a number of reasons, as its story offered its fair share of twists and turns, while also offering the filmmaker's signature and ambitious visual sensibilities. As if replicating the look of the '60s wasn't enough of a challenge, a number of sequences required some trickery when it came to reflections, as actor Thomasin McKenzie's image would appear as Anya Taylor-Joy and vice versa. In honor of those accomplishments, befores & afters has released a VFX reel from DNEG to highlight how the film pulled off those confounding sequences.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Jude Hill talks playing a young version of Kenneth Branagh in ‘Belfast’

Kenneth Branagh cast untrained Northern Irish youngster Jude Hill to play the child version of the director in autobiographical drama ’Belfast’. Screen talks to Hill about playing “a very innocent, funny little kid”. When Jude Hill learned he had been cast in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, he...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Screendaily

The BFI’s 10 biggest production awards of 2021

The 10 biggest recipients of production funding from the British Film Institute (BFI) in 2021 received a total of £8.87m in support, thanks to National Lottery funding. Nearly all 10 titles, with the exceptions of A House In Jerusalem and Sanatorium, also received additional funding as part of the Step Up initiative, which had its pilot year in 2020, and is incorporated into the figures listed below. The initiative enables productions to provide opportunities for production crew from under-represented groups to work on BFI-funded features. The Step Up funding ranged from £20,000 for Aftersun to £35,000 for Birchanger Green.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Team Screen’s best films of 2021

Films returned with a flourish in 2021, and the Screen editorial team has enjoyed a range of festival and cinema releases. Here are the top five feature films plus one favourite scene for the editorial team and key contributors. Scroll down for the overall top five. In order to be...
MOVIES
The Independent

22 films to look out for in 2022, from The Lost City and The Northman to Avatar 2

We should probably talk about cinema differently. Yes, there’s a whole lot of superhero movies, and – more worryingly – a lot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife-style corporate plundering disguised as nostalgia. But genuinely look around, even within the major Hollywood studio space, and you’ll still find work that is exciting and novel.Next year is a case in point. Despite the perceived wisdom that modern film is a big pile-up of intellectual property, 2022 promises a cornucopia of big ideas and high-concept innovation happily existing among… all the IP. Some of which actually looks pretty great.Below are our 22 picks for 2022...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

European Cinema Breakout Talents of 2021

European film productions and cinemas continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. But new movie talents, both in front of and behind the camera, managed to emerge and make a splash despite virus-related production measures and restrictions. Here is THR’s look at some of European cinema’s 2021 breakout talents and their films. Titane’s Agathe Rousselle Titane director Julia Ducournau “discovered” French newcomer Agathe Rousselle on Instagram, casting the intense, androgynous talent to play the non-binary lead Alexia/Adrien in her genre-smashing, Palme d’Or-winning horror thriller. Playing both violently intense and painfully vulnerable, Rousselle lends an emotional core to the wild unbelievable character...
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES

