Electronics

Your New Favorite Recovery Tool

By Outside Shop
Climbing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I just ordered this for my parents. Seriously … (Hopefully they don’t read this before Saturday.) Massage guns are amazing tools. And Therabody’s...

www.climbing.com

finewoodworking.com

New tools to look out for this winter

For fans of 5-in. and 6-in. random-orbit sanders, Bosch has announced a pair of new models that replace earlier versions. The GEX33-5N is the smaller model, and the GEX33-6N is the larger. Both use hook-and-loop pads to secure sanding disks. The company says the sanders’ on-board dust collection can catch particles as small as 1⁄2 micron in dia. Both come with high and low grips near the head, as well as a longer handle out the back.
modernsalon.com

11 New Pro Hairstyling Tools

As we head into the new year, it might be time to upgrade. Freshen up your kit with these hot tool intros. In a limited-edition Ruby Red color, this dryer is small but mighty. Quiet and lightweight, it provides intense power and airflow in a compact design. Features:. Weighs less...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Climbing

Should You Use Heat or Ice?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Have you ever gotten in your car, reached for your seat belt and tweaked your neck? I have — and it’s basically the lamest...
HEALTH
SPY

The Best Weighted Blankets Help You Banish Stress, And These Are Our Favorites

If you don’t suffer from anxiety, it’s pretty much guaranteed you know someone who does, whether you’re aware of it or not. Anxiety can manifest itself in different forms, including everything from unrelenting nervousness to debilitating panic attacks. In its most severe conditions, stress and anxiety can inhibit day-to-day life. Another problem many anxiety sufferers endure is sleeplessness, although sleeplessness certainly isn’t exclusive to anxiety, and insomnia can occur for several reasons. Whatever the cause, the resulting issue is that the act of laying down results in a racing mind rather than a resting brain. Even if you don’t suffer from anxiety...
HEALTH
Climbing

How to Find and Fit Your Next Climbing Shoe

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. As the gear-review manager, I own over 50 pairs of climbing shoes. And that’s lowballing. I’m trying on new shoes almost every week. My feet hate me. First World problem? You betcha. Forget all you know...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Climbing

Six Proven Exercises to Chisel Your Core

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Kim Posati reaches with her toe and sets the tip of her climbing shoe on an edge. She pulls right, shifting her weight through...
WORKOUTS
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
reviewed.com

9 tools to help you record your New Year's resolutions

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. New Year, new you! Right? Maybe not exactly, but the start of a new calendar year is the beginning of a new chapter where anything feels possible. It’s the perfect time to set resolutions to help you cultivate good habits and achieve those big goals.
LIFESTYLE
T3.com

Why you should elevate your exercise and try a stair workout

If you want to ramp up your cardio and mix things up, then it’s time to do a sweaty stair workout. Using a set of steps in your home, park, or an apartment building is a great way to combine achieve a total body workout with the added bonus of improving balance and co-ordination. All you need is your body and a set of stairs and you’re good to go.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Best home gym equipment to exercise in your own space

Exercise is a vital part of keeping well both mentally and physically, and there are plenty of ways to work out effectively at home.Working out can boost your mood, relieve stress, improve your memory and help you get a better night’s sleep. Luckily there is a range of equipment out there to help you break a sweat from the comfort of your own home.Thanks to social media, we have direct access to top fitness trainers, many of whom run livestream workout classes to help people feel connected without needing to commit to a gym, plus there’s now a range of...
FITNESS
Jalopnik

These Are Your Favorite Automotive Pet Names

Pets: Whether you have one or not, it seems everyone’s at least considered adding a furry (or scaly, feathery, creepily hairless) friend to their household. As it turns out, quite a number of you considered giving that pet an automotive name — and many of you even followed through. All pets may be good boys and good girls, but some are good-er than others: Here are our ten favorite automotive pet names from your suggestions.
PETS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Perfect Legs Workout for Muscle Mass

Welcome to the perfect Legs Workout from Athean-X. When it comes to buidling strength and muscle, the push, pull, legs split is one of the most common formats. Squats – 4 x 4-6 (Leave 1-2 in the tank) Barbell Hip Thrust – 3 x 8-10 DB/BB Alt. Reverse Lunges –...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE

