Houston, TX

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge and attendees were packed so tightly that many could not breathe or move their arms.

spectrumlocalnews.com

House committee launches probe into Astroworld concert tragedy

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has launched an investigation into the November Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left ten people dead and numerous others injured after a stampede crushed concertgoers. In a letter addressed to Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino on Wednesday, House lawmakers noted that...
The Independent

House Oversight Committee launches investigation of Live Nation after deadly Astroworld tragedy

An investigation into the role of festival promoter Live Nation has been launched by a committee of the US House of Representatives over the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy where 10 people were crushed to death.In a letter sent to Live Nation president and chief executive Michael Rapino on Wednesday, members of the House Oversight Committee sought information over the tragedy.The committee cited reports that “raise serious concerns” whether the company took adequate efforts to ensure the safety of 50,000 concert goers.It noted that the company had a history of safety violations at their events and contended that “the tragedy at...
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Travis Scott
