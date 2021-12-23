ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-science-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-44798cda3cc0f093de20f54dabec4dec">confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-shootings-police-coronavirus-pandemic-minneapolis-d88c7d626eebcdea975dc249309a4fa5">Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty,...

Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
Jury at Kim Potter trial deliberates 3rd day without verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury pushed through its third day of deliberations with no verdict Wednesday at the trial of a https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-arrests-ea3f946497f367662842bb08c1b8e242">suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-shootings-police-coronavirus-pandemic-minneapolis-d88c7d626eebcdea975dc249309a4fa5">Daunte Wright. The court reported no questions from the jury at Kim Potter's trial, a day after jurors...
EXPLAINER: What was Potter charged with in Wright death?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-43e70645189bf61be64fc00534adf388">has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright">death of Daunte Wright, a Black man. Kim Potter https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-419af5a0db67e7324e074ab9dbae97fd">said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop the 20-year-old Wright from fleeing during an April 11...
EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

CHICAGO (AP) — Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits. Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter, convicted Thursday of manslaughter https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-43e70645189bf61be64fc00534adf388"> for killing Daunte Wright during a...
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Torture, Death Followed Suspects In Bethalto Triple Murder

EDWARDSVILLE - Murder suspect Brady Witcher and convicted murderer Brittany McMillan went on an eight-day crime spree of kidnapping, torture, and murder as part of a Dec. 19, 2019, triple murder in Bethalto, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson outlined the spree Tuesday...
BETHALTO, IL
Actor who played 'Home Alone' brother arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said. Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Judge keeps death penalty chance for man accused in 8 deaths

An Ohio man charged with https://apnews.com/article/f2ce7334381f486099f5026cb09e7742"> killing eight people from a single family lost his attempt Wednesday to have the most serious charges and the possibility of a death penalty thrown out. Lawyers for George Wagner IV told a judge that the aggravated murder charges should be dismissed after Wagner's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police https://www.facebook.com/capepolice/photos/a.627429190672627/4795581327190705/?type=3&theater">said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
WTAJ

Centre County man charged in deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Michigan

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Centre County man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
