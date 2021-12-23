Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO